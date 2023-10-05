Professor Danielle George MBE delivers 'truly memorable' talk to almost 1,000 Teesside students in Hartlepool
Professor Danielle George MBE, who has worked with NASA and the European Space Agency to develop instruments to explore the Big Bang, was the guest speaker at High Tunstall College of Science’s annual STEM lecture.
Each year the college organises a high-profile speaker to talk about a subject linked to science, maths, engineering and technology (STEM) subjects.
All schools in Hartlepool were invited to the event at the Borough Hall together with colleges and schools from out of town.
High Tunstall head Mark Tilling said: “It was fantastic to witness around 1,000 students come together for the inspirational delivery from Daneille George MBE.
“Danielle provided a great insight into electronic engineering education and talked about her experience in working within NASA and the European Space Agency.
“The event was a truly one to remember for all that were fortunate enough to attend.”