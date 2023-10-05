News you can trust since 1877
Professor Danielle George MBE delivers 'truly memorable' talk to almost 1,000 Teesside students in Hartlepool

Almost 1,000 students were entranced by an inspirational talk from a top engineer.
By Mark Payne
Published 5th Oct 2023, 11:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Oct 2023, 11:13 BST
Professor Danielle George MBE speaking at the The High Tunstall College of Science STEM Lecture in the Borough Hall. Picture by FRANK REID

Professor Danielle George MBE, who has worked with NASA and the European Space Agency to develop instruments to explore the Big Bang, was the guest speaker at High Tunstall College of Science’s annual STEM lecture.

Each year the college organises a high-profile speaker to talk about a subject linked to science, maths, engineering and technology (STEM) subjects.

All schools in Hartlepool were invited to the event at the Borough Hall together with colleges and schools from out of town.

Professor Danielle George MBE with HIgh Tunstall College of Science's head boy Sam Bolton and head girl Grace Martindale. Picture by FRANK REID
High Tunstall head Mark Tilling said: “It was fantastic to witness around 1,000 students come together for the inspirational delivery from Daneille George MBE.

“Danielle provided a great insight into electronic engineering education and talked about her experience in working within NASA and the European Space Agency.

“The event was a truly one to remember for all that were fortunate enough to attend.”

