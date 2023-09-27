Professor Danielle George will be guest speaker at High Tunstall College of Science's seventh annual STEM lecture.

Professor Danielle George, who has had a wide ranging career in science, will be the guest speaker at High Tunstall College of Science's annual STEM lecture.

Taking place at the Borough Hall on Tuesday, October 3, the event aims to inspire the town’s youngsters in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

High Tunstall invites all primary and secondary schools from the town, including colleges and schools out of town to attend.

High Tunstall headteacher Mark Tilling said: “Our annual STEM lecture has grown to become a foothold in the promotion of STEM education and awareness in Hartlepool, this is our seventh year of STEM field experts delivering insightful talks which bring local schools and colleges together.

“This prestigious event promises to be a valuable experience for students that will ignite their passion for the STEM fields.”

Professor George has been an editor for the International Journal of Electrical Engineering Education, as well as working with NASA and the European Space Agency to develop instrumentation to allow researchers to explore the Big Bang.

She started her career as a lecturer at the University of Manchester and her contributions to engineering and science have be celebrated by a variety of organisations, including being awarded the Michael Faraday Prize by the Royal Society and the prestigious Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) Achievement Award.