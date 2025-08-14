Proud A level students celebrate the results of their hard work

Isaac Smith & Esme Sinclair

A Peterlee sixth form college is celebrating its students’ “hard work and determination” to achieving fantastic A level results.

St Bede’s Catholic School and Byron Sixth Form College, which is part of Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust, is celebrating the exiting futures their students are about to embark upon.

Headteacher Frances Cessford said: “We are immensely proud to see our students heading off to world renowned institutions such as Oxford and Durham where they will continue to thrive academically and personally. Equally inspiring are those pursuing specialist and vocational courses”.

There were some significant individual performances from students.

L-R: Issac Smith, Brandon Gardner, Jack Barrow, Jay Dugdale, Leo Turner, Michael Cook, Jake Garrick, Jacob Brown

Isaac Smith achieved one A*, one A and one B grade, he will be going to the University of Oxford to study English.

Esme Sinclair who will be going to Durham University to study English, achieved one A*, one A and one B grade.

Alfie Batty achieved two A grades and one B grade and is heading to Durham University to study Mechanical Engineering.

There were also some exceptional performances in BTEC subjects, leading to a number of Distinctions and Distinction* grades.

These included Codie Atherton, who achieved Distinction* in Health and Social Care and is going to study Law at Northumbria University, and Jack Barrow, who achieved a Distinction* in Engineering and is going to Northumbria University to study Civil Engineering.

“We wish all of our students the very best as they leave us to follow their chosen career pathways,” added Mrs Cessford.

St. Bede’s Catholic School & Byron Sixth Form Open Evening is on Thursday, October 9 from 6pm - 8pm

