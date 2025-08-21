Pupil at Hartlepool's English Martyrs School celebrates 10 grade 9 GCSE passes
Christy Howe, who attends English Martyrs Catholic School, scored top marks in her GCSE exams with 10 grade 9s – including in her favourite subject.
She said: “I guess I just really like maths. I love the problem-solving part of the subject.
"It’s never boring because there’s always a harder question out there to solve.”
The top-scoring student is moving up to the school’s sixth form college to study – unsurprisingly – maths and further maths alongside physics and chemistry.
“It’s been really fun being at English Martyrs and I wanted to stay,” she added.
“I’ve liked my teachers, they’ve been very helpful, and I really enjoyed all the extra revision sessions they arranged.”
As well as her studies, Christy also sang in the school choir and played badminton for the school.
Proud mum Fiona said: “Christy is just very passionate about anything mathematical. I was an English teacher so she must get it from her dad.
“We’re so proud of her. She’s really pleased and she’s worked incredibly hard for this result.”