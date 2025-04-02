Barnard Grove Primary School pupils celebrate their sporting success.Barnard Grove Primary School pupils celebrate their sporting success.
Pupils at Hartlepool's Barnard Grove Primary School praised for their sporting success

By Gavin Ledwith

Hartlepool Mail Editor

Published 2nd Apr 2025, 12:22 BST
Pupils have been praised for their sporting achievements.

Year 5 and 6 children at Barnard Grove, in Hartlepool, have enjoyed “a huge amount of success” at town-wide and regional sporting events.

The highlight so far was winning the Tees Valley Dodgeball Championship in a competition which attracted more than 230 schools.

Barnard Grove also clinched the town dodgeball title.

In addition, the girls’ tag rugby team are town champions and finished fourth overall across the Tees Valley.

The success does not stop there as Year 5 and 6 are town indoor athletics winners while also finishing fourth in the Tees Valley.

They are also joint winners of the town basketball title.

School PE teacher Craig Weatherill said: “I’m so proud of their achievements this year already.

"They work so hard in their PE lessons and many of the children attend extra-curricular clubs every night of the week in various sports trying to improve themselves further.

"Their hard work is certainly paying off for them.”

Barnard Grove pupils are the Hartlepool girls’ tag rugby champions.

Barnard Grove pupils are the Hartlepool girls’ tag rugby champions. Photo: Submitted

Barnard Grove Primary School is the joint basketball champion for 2025.

Barnard Grove Primary School is the joint basketball champion for 2025. Photo: Submitted

Barnard Grove pupils finished four the Tees Valley indoor athletics tournament.

Barnard Grove pupils finished four the Tees Valley indoor athletics tournament. Photo: Submitted

Barnard Grove are also the Tees Valley Dodgeball Championship winners for 2025.

Barnard Grove are also the Tees Valley Dodgeball Championship winners for 2025. Photo: Submitted

