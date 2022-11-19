Bookworms from The English Martyrs Catholic School and Sixth Form College, in Catcote Road, Hartlepool, have become young librarians in a scheme designed to encourage reading among their peers.

Pupils from a variety of year groups are helping school librarian Christine Thornton select the books to stock the shelves, as well as catalogue, recommend and issue titles and run reading clubs.

Head teacher Sara Crawshaw said: “Reading is an essential part of learning, but as well as this we want young people to appreciate the joys and benefits of picking up a good book and reading for pleasure.”

Bookworms at English Martyrs Catholic School and Sixth Form College.

Literacy lead Katy Phenix added: “Our young librarians are a real credit to the school. They not only help run the library but also spread the word that reading is fun.”