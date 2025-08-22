Students have been congratulated after achieving their school’s “best ever” GCSE results.

“An amazing” 74% of pupils at Manor Community Academy, in Hartlepool, achieved a pass in English and maths.

The figure is an improvement of 11% on last year’s results.

Manor is part of the Northern Education Trust.

Pupils at Manor Community Academy celebrate their GCSE results.

School principal Steven Jones thanked the students and staff for their efforts and commitment, saying: “These results are the culmination of years of hard work for our students and I’m absolutely delighted with their achievements.

"The students have worked extremely hard to achieve at these levels, with some students having overcome difficult barriers to do so.

"I’d like to thank the staff for their continued passion for ensuring our students succeed.

"These results are testament to their energy and enthusiasm for helping our students achieve the very best from their education.

Manor Community Academy pupils with their GCSE results.

"My thanks also go to the parents, carers, governors and the trust Board for their continued support.

"Our students and staff couldn’t succeed without your help.”

Associate senior executive principal Adam Palmer added: “We’re delighted by these results, which are testimony to the vision of the trust to enhance the life chances of the young people in our care.

"My thanks and congratulations go to all students and staff for their incredible efforts.”