Pupils from Barnard Grove, Brougham, West Park and West View met up with other Ad Astra Academy Trust schools for a day-long event where they made ceramic tiles from clay.

Prior to the event, pupils were tasked with designing their tiles to reflect the principles and values of their schools.

Helen Craggs, a school art leader who helped co-ordinate the event, said: “This is the first time that Ad Astra schools have collaborated on an event like this.

Pupils from participating schools line up for a group photograph.

“The event gave children the opportunity to demonstrate their creative talent and all of the ceramic tiles will be displayed at Ad Astra’s Festival of Education later this year.”

Andy Brown, the chief executive officer of Ad Astra Academy Trust, added: “All of the children have fully embraced the event. The artwork is of an exceptional standard, and I am very proud of all the pupils who participated.”