Remembering the High jump - 9 retro photos of Hartlepool pupils jumping into a pond on their final day in Year 11
We are not sure health and safety experts would recommend this now.
But once upon a time there was a tradition for pupils at High Tunstall College of Science, in Hartlepool, to jump into the pond at nearby Ward Jackson Park in their uniforms at the end of their final day in Year 11.
The event was even watched over by staff to ensure everyone’s safety.
Here are some of our pictures taken in May 2003.
