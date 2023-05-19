News you can trust since 1877
Just some of the images from the 2003 annual High Tunstall leavers' splash at Ward Jackson Park.Just some of the images from the 2003 annual High Tunstall leavers' splash at Ward Jackson Park.
Remembering the High jump - 9 retro photos of Hartlepool pupils jumping into a pond on their final day in Year 11

We are not sure health and safety experts would recommend this now.

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 19th May 2023, 16:03 BST
Updated 19th May 2023, 16:31 BST

But once upon a time there was a tradition for pupils at High Tunstall College of Science, in Hartlepool, to jump into the pond at nearby Ward Jackson Park in their uniforms at the end of their final day in Year 11.

The event was even watched over by staff to ensure everyone’s safety.

Here are some of our pictures taken in May 2003.

Three friends look at the camera.

1. Three Amigos

Three friends look at the camera. Photo: TC

Two pupils mid flight.

2. Jump start

Two pupils mid flight. Photo: TC

Their flight continues.

3. Air we go

Their flight continues. Photo: TC

A pupil in the pond.

4. 'It seemed like a good idea at the time'

A pupil in the pond. Photo: TC

