Hartlepool primary school is as good as gold when it comes to respect for others with top award

Respectful children at a Hartlepool school have achieved gold standards for proving their caring side.

By Mark Payne
Wednesday, 16th February 2022, 3:54 pm

Staff and pupils at Stranton Primary School are celebrating after achieving Gold status in Unicef’s Rights Respecting School Award.

Unicef stated in their report: “It was evident that children’s rights are embedded across the school and underpin every facet of school life.”

Pupils took part in initiatives including supporting charities, leading assemblies, litter picking, producing a child-friendly school improvement plan, and writing to their MP about litter.

Stranton Primary School Rights Respecting and School Council Lead Louise Yildirim and School Council children proudly showing off their new Gold Award banner.

Rights Respecting School Lead Louise Yildirim said: “I am so very proud of their achievement and how hard the staff and children have worked.”

Stranton’s new gold banner will be displayed outside school.

Executive Headteacher Neil Nottingham said: “I am delighted the hard work of the children and staff has been rewarded with such an accolade.

"To be awarded the Gold Status is something we can all be very proud of.”

Hartlepool term dates for 2022: When do the schools break up and go back?

