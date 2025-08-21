A young athlete has been described as a “role model” by his school for the way he has balanced his studies with international sporting success.

Kobi Kung, a pupil at English Martyrs Catholic School and Sixth Form College, in Hartlepool, has excelled in his GCSE examinations while also establishing himself as a rising star in karate.

Kobi achieved five grade 9s, five grade 8s and one grade 7.

And he studied for his exams while preparing to represent England at the World Karate Championships in Japan this week.

English Martyrs student Kobi Kung is celebrating after receiving his GCSE results.

Competing against opponents from China, Romania, Canada and Japan, he won bronze medals for both kata and kumite.

Eve Sweeting, academic pastoral lead at English Martyrs, which is part of Bishop Hogarth Catholic Education Trust, said: “Kobi has been an exemplary role model and we are incredibly proud to have him as one of our students.

“It takes great discipline to find the right balance between being a high achiever academically while also juggling the demands of being an elite athlete.

“He has played such an active role in school and is the perfect example of what can be achieved if you put your mind to something. He is a success story not just for our school but the whole town of Hartlepool.”

Kobi has also served as a Year 11 prefect and house captain, supporting younger students and helping at open evenings, parents’ evenings and sports events.

He was quick to acknowledge the support he has had from his school, saying: “They have always been so encouraging and interested in what I’m doing and good at providing extra support.”

He cited the example of additional revision sessions being arranged after school, enabling him to maintain his tough training schedule for karate competitions.

His English teacher, Lisa Hill, also raised £275 towards the cost of his flight to Japan by asking staff members for unwanted Christmas presents and organising a raffle.

Kobi started karate at the Hartlepool Wadokai club in 2018 and has progressed to become a 4th kyu.

He began attending monthly England team training last year and travels to Walsall every month for the sessions.

In April last year, he was selected to represent England at the European Championships in Cyprus, going on to win two bronze medals in kumite and kata.

In January this year, he was informed he would be representing England in the World Championships.

While in Japan, he will also compete in the Japanese National Karate competition.

In addition, Kobi has been selected for the prestigious English Karate Federation national squad, comprising the most talented fighters in the country.

He will stay at English Martyrs Sixth Form College to study for A-Levels in maths, further maths, computer science, and economics.

So far, he hasn’t decided on his career path although he is committed to continue aiming for the heights in karate.

“My dream is to compete at The Olympics one day,” he said.