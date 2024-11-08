School in Stockton celebrates funding win

A school in Stockton-on-Tees is celebrating after netting a £5,000 to remodel the school’s playground. Fairfield Primary School has been awarded the money after applying to an initiative run by housebuilder Persimmon based in nearby Thornaby.

Pupils and Headteacher Robert Birtwhistle welcomed Persimmon Teesside Managing Director Mark Wheelan and Councillor Lisa Evans to formally receive a cheque for £5,000.

The new funds will be invested into the school’s playground, providing pupils with new equipment to use and enjoy during their break times.

Robert Birtwhistle, Headteacher at Fairfield Primary School, said: “The school is delighted to receive this donation to help us improve our outdoor play equipment and make playtimes and the outdoors more fun. We really value being at the centre of the Fairfield community and this donation means so much to our children."

Stockton Councillor Lisa Evans, Cabinet Member for Children and Young People, said: “Learning through play is crucial to children’s development and this investment will ensure that pupils have lots of fun in the fresh air!”

Mark Wheelan, Managing Director of Persimmon Teesside, added: “It was great to visit the team at Fairfield Primary School recently and see how excited the pupils were to receive the donation for their playground.”

Persimmon’s Community Champions initiative is open to all local charities, clubs and community groups seeking new funding with winners awarded between £1,000 and £6,000 every quarter.