School welcomes donation from Amazon in Stockton-on-Tees

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A primary school in Middlesborough has received a donation of 288 backpacks worth over £1,400 from the Amazon fulfilment centre in Stockton-on-Tees.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newport Primary School prides itself on providing a happy, safe, secure and supportive place to learn. They believe whole heartedly in a growth mind-set approach to learning – that pupils may not yet be able to achieve particular goals but with dedicated teaching, support, nurture and a belief in their own capabilities they will able to succeed in the future.

A team of 18 volunteers from Amazon in Stockton-on-Tees spent an evening packing the backpacks to be delivered to the school. The backpacks contained a variety of classroom items, including stationery, pencil cases and water bottles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This kitting event was organised alongside hundreds of employees from Amazon in Swansea, London, Manchester, and Edinburgh coming together to pack and donate 10,000 backpacks filled with essential school items. The items, worth more than £120,000, will help ensure local children are equipped for school.

This kitting event was organised alongside hundreds of employees from Amazon in Swansea, London, Manchester, and Edinburgh coming together to pack and donate 10,000 backpacks filled with essential school items.

One of the employees from Amazon in Stockton-on-Tees who helped pack the backpacks is Clare Parslow. She said:

“I had a great time putting together the backpacks with my colleagues to support Newport Primary School. It’s great to see Amazon supporting the education of children in Middlesborough and I’m glad to have been part of it.”

Tricia Maxwell, Head Teacher at Newport Primary School added:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are so grateful to the Amazon team in Stockton-on-Tees for this donation of backpacks for our pupils. They were so excited to receive them and couldn’t wait to see what was inside – thank you, Amazon!”

A team of 18 volunteers from Amazon in Stockton-on-Tees spent an evening packing the backpacks to be delivered to Newport Primary School

Community donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities where it operates. Amazon co-founded the Multibank initiative with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown to support families in need. The initiative has donated more than 3 million surplus goods to over 400,000 families across Scotland, Wales, Greater Manchester, and London.

Amazon has supported more than 700,000 students across the UK with free STEM education programmes through Amazon Future Engineer and helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good.

Amazon partners with Comic Relief and is the official home of the charity’s iconic Red Nose. Together with its employees, customers, and partners, Amazon has raised over £4.8 million to fund projects that support people across the UK, and around the world.