See 17 reminders of children at Hartlepool school sports days from years gone by

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 16th Jul 2024, 16:23 BST
Many Hartlepool schools have been holding their annual sports days as the end of term gets closer.

It’s always one of the highlights of any school year for children keen to participate and also for parents cheering them on.

In this gallery we take a look back at some of the many school and community sports days the Mail has photographed over the years.

Do these pictures bring back any happy memories?

Ben Sayer climbs a rock face as Mick Bolster holds the safety line during St Cuthbert's School Community Sports Day over a decade ago in 2013.

1. Hang in there

Ben Sayer climbs a rock face as Mick Bolster holds the safety line during St Cuthbert's School Community Sports Day over a decade ago in 2013. Photo: FRANK REID

Photo Sales
Dyke House School held an Olympic themed sports day in 2012. Former head teacher Bill Jordan had been a torch bearer when the Olympic torch relay passed through Hartlepool.

2. Carrying the torch

Dyke House School held an Olympic themed sports day in 2012. Former head teacher Bill Jordan had been a torch bearer when the Olympic torch relay passed through Hartlepool. Photo: TY

Photo Sales
Pupils run the short race during St Joseph's Primary School sports day in 2012. Picture by FRANK REID

3. On their marks

Pupils run the short race during St Joseph's Primary School sports day in 2012. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: FRANK REID

Photo Sales
Parents at St Cuthbert's School Community Sports Day in 2013.

4. Sports day gathering

Parents at St Cuthbert's School Community Sports Day in 2013. Photo: FRANK REID

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Hartlepool
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice