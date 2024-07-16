It’s always one of the highlights of any school year for children keen to participate and also for parents cheering them on.
In this gallery we take a look back at some of the many school and community sports days the Mail has photographed over the years.
Do these pictures bring back any happy memories?
1. Hang in there
Ben Sayer climbs a rock face as Mick Bolster holds the safety line during St Cuthbert's School Community Sports Day over a decade ago in 2013. Photo: FRANK REID
2. Carrying the torch
Dyke House School held an Olympic themed sports day in 2012. Former head teacher Bill Jordan had been a torch bearer when the Olympic torch relay passed through Hartlepool. Photo: TY
3. On their marks
Pupils run the short race during St Joseph's Primary School sports day in 2012. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: FRANK REID
4. Sports day gathering
Parents at St Cuthbert's School Community Sports Day in 2013. Photo: FRANK REID
