See the Hartlepool schools rated as ‘Good’ and ‘Outstanding’ by Ofsted inspectors
As children return to classrooms after the summer break, we reveal the schools and colleges in Hartlepool which have been rated “good” or “outstanding” by inspectors.
Education watchdog Ofsted usually visits schools every four years with inspections lasting around two days.
'Outstanding' is the highest of four Ofsted grades and is followed by 'good', 'requires improvement' and 'inadequate'.
According to the latest data, 27 schools and colleges in Hartlepool have been given the “good” grade, while seven have been deemed “outstanding”.
See which they are in our gallery below.
Page 1 of 9