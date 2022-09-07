See the Hartlepool schools rated as ‘Good’ and ‘Outstanding’ by Ofsted inspectors

Education watchdog Ofsted usually visits schools every four years with inspections lasting around two days.

'Outstanding' is the highest of four Ofsted grades and is followed by 'good', 'requires improvement' and 'inadequate'.

According to the latest data, 27 schools and colleges in Hartlepool have been given the “good” grade, while seven have been deemed “outstanding”.

See which they are in our gallery below.

1. Manor Community Academy, Owton Manor Lane Manor Community Academy was rated Good by Ofsted in September 2021.

2. Hartlepool College of Further Education, Stockton Street Hartlepool College of Further Education was rated Good by Ofsted in March 2017.

3. Barnard Grove Primary School, Barnard Grove Barnard Grove Primary School was rated Good by Ofsted in March 2017.

4. Brougham Primary School, Brougham Terrace Brougham Primary School was rated Good by Ofsted in June 2019.