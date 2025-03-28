Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Hartlepool day nursery where children thrive through play has been praised by education watchdogs.

Little Treasures Day Nursery, at Belle Vue Community Sports & Youth Centre, received a glowing report from Ofsted inspectors.

It was rated “good” – the second highest score behind “outstanding” – under the four main headings of quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management.

Inspectors were impressed with the “wide range of activities” open to youngsters along with the care and leadership of the staff and managers which boost children’s development.

Team effort: Little Treasures Day Nursery staff and children celebrating their good Ofsted report. Picture by FRANK REID

Ofsted said in its report: "This nursery is very welcoming and safe. Children are eager to start to play and learn as a result.

“Staff support children's emotional well-being sensitively and with patience and care.

“Children develop good social skills as they play together. They learn to cooperate, negotiate and be considerate of others.

"This helps to prepare them well for their move to school.”

Little Treasures Day Nursery manager Mandy Purvis. Picture by FRANK REID

Inspectors commended the nursery’s strong focus on communication and language skills.

Children improve their vocabulary through a wide selection of books and lots of stories.

There are also opportunities to play in the garden and a construction area.

The report added: “Leaders work well together, as a team, to develop an environment in which children can thrive.

"Staff provide interesting and exciting activities and learning spaces for children to explore, develop their confidence and to ignite their imaginations.”

Children with special educational needs and/or disabilities are also very well supported with the nursery working closely with professionals and parents.

There is also good communication with parents who were “highly complimentary” about the nursery and praised the high levels of care and attention staff give to themselves and their children.

Little Treasures manager Mandy Purvis said: “The staff have turned the nursery around from a year and a half ago by working as a team which was emphasised by Ofsted.

"The girls really shone on the day of the inspection and showed how good they really are.”

To improve further, Ofsted recommended the nursey ensures any daily routines are planned to minimise any disruption in the children's learning.

Also, staff should find out from parents what level their children are at when they join the nursery to help plan for their learning and development.