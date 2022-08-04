Seven tips to get children into reading ahead of National Book Lovers Day

As August, 9 marks National Book Lovers Day celebrating reading and literature it’s important children gain a interest in books despite the world being more digital.

With more children turning to mobile phones and iPads to play games and access social media it can be hard to engage them in reading but it’s important for their development for keep up their reading skills.

Reading together.

If you’re struggling to get your children interested in reading here are seven tips to help:

1) Find topics they’re interested about – If your child is a fan of cars or princesses find books based on those topics. Children are more likely to engage with a book if it’s a topic they are in interested in.

2) Have your child tell you a story or write one – Another great way of how to help kids learn to read is to have them practice their writing skills. By writing, they are exercising their literacy skills. Afterwards, ask them to read their story aloud to you.

3) Make reading a regular activity – Practice makes perfect. The more reading your child does, the better they will get. Setting aside time for regular reading is one of the best ways of helping children learn to read.

4) Fill your home with books – Children are more likely to read if the option is there for them to do so. Dedicate a shelf in your house full of books where children can explore and read whenever they want to.

5) Read to children – One of the simplest ways to engage your child in books is reading to them. Kids love hearing stories and if you're enthusiastic about books they’ll love them even more.

6) Play letter/word games – Kids love games so it is important to make learning time as fun as possible. Ask them to spell a word or to recite the alphabet not only will it develop their reading skills but their spelling too.