Spotlight shines on proud pupils at ‘Outstanding’ East Durham primary school

Proud pupils who celebrate each other’s uniqueness have been praised in a glowing report from the Catholic Schools Inspectorate (CSI).

Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Primary School, in Shotton, has been rated “outstanding” following a visit by the CSI in November.

Lead inspector Sonia Fraser said in her report: “Pupils’ behaviour is outstanding, and they are very respectful to each other and are proud of their school.

"They recognise and celebrate each other’s uniqueness making the school a very inclusive place to be.

“Pupils fully embrace the Catholic life of the school; they value greatly the opportunities they are given and have a deep sense of their own self-worth.

"There are many rich and varied opportunities for pupils and staff to participate and lead prayer. Pupils are exceptionally well engaged and discuss a love for religious education lessons.”

The relationship between staff and pupils at the Fleming Field primary school, which is part of Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust, is one built on mutual respect.

The “very inclusive” school has created an environment where “everyone can thrive”.

Children have a variety of opportunities to get involved in leadership roles, including Mini Vinnies, prayer leaders and pupil voice groups. They have also developed an understanding of Catholic social teaching and love their work supporting the local – and global – communities, for example, raising money for Cafod.

The school’s mission statement is: "As unique children of God, we love, learn, grow and inspire. Let your light shine.”

The children take great pride in their school and understand how and why their school’s mission statement needs to be lived out in everyday school life and at home.

“The staff are exemplary role models for the pupils to aspire to,” continued the report.

“The pastoral care and support provided by the school enable all pupils to thrive in a nurturing and safe environment. Staff show an overwhelming commitment to ensuring the uniqueness of each child is supported and developed. Pupils talk about how much they love being part of the school.”

Executive headteacher Lisa Ashton said: “We are extremely proud of the report which captures perfectly the ethos and values of our school.

“It is wonderful that the children’s exemplary behaviour has been recognised and how the strength of the relationships between staff and children, allows all children to thrive.

“I would like to thank our children, staff, parents and carers and everyone from our wider community who are integral to making our school the special and caring school that it is.”