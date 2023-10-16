Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

To mark the anniversary, pupils studied art, history, music and sport from 50 years ago and were encouraged to wear Seventies fashions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah Greenan, the school’s interim executive headteacher, said: “The 50th anniversary celebrations have been a great success.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Laura Bates from pastoral support at West Park Primary School in period costume as the school celebrate its 50th birthday. Picture by FRANK REID

"All children took part in lots of different activities about the history of the school and the changes that have taken place since the school was opened in 1973.

“The celebrations ended with a disco which was planned and organised by the Friends of West Park.

"The children had a wonderful time and I am sure they will remember this in years to come.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Park is one of eight primary schools across Teesside under the umbrella of Ad Astra Academy Trust.

They include Hartlepool’s Barnard Grove, Brougham and West View primary schools.