Staff and pupils wear Seventies costumes to mark West Park Primary School's 50th birthday
West Park Primary School, in Coniscliffe Road, Hartlepool, was officially opened on October 12, 1973, by then town clerk Eric Waggott.
To mark the anniversary, pupils studied art, history, music and sport from 50 years ago and were encouraged to wear Seventies fashions.
Sarah Greenan, the school’s interim executive headteacher, said: “The 50th anniversary celebrations have been a great success.
"All children took part in lots of different activities about the history of the school and the changes that have taken place since the school was opened in 1973.
“The celebrations ended with a disco which was planned and organised by the Friends of West Park.
"The children had a wonderful time and I am sure they will remember this in years to come.”
West Park is one of eight primary schools across Teesside under the umbrella of Ad Astra Academy Trust.
They include Hartlepool’s Barnard Grove, Brougham and West View primary schools.