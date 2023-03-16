Kiddikins Nursery staff and children celebrate their 'outstanding' Ofsted grade.

Kiddikins Nursery, in the town’s Hindpool Close, scored ‘outstanding’ – the highest grade available – in all areas following a visit by inspectors from the Office for Standards in Education, Children's Services and Skills (Osted) at the end of January.

Nursery manager Gilly Gibson said the achievement has not been easy, especially following the pandemic.

Inspectors praised children’s “exceptional” behaviour and their “high levels of care and respect for each other” as well as staff being “excellent role models”.

Kiddikins Nursery's Linda Richardson, left, and Geraldine Gibson. Picture by FRANK REID.

The report said: “Staff strive to support children to grow into responsible citizens who make a positive contribution to the wider world.

"They help children to achieve this by being excellent role models, showing kindness and compassion and giving children the confidence to lead their own learning.”

It added: “There is a significant focus on children's personal development.

"Children smile with joy as they play together, developing a range of physical skills as they roll down the hill and crawl through the tunnel. They have secure, positive relationships with the staff who care for them.”

The nursery, which registered in 2009 and currently has 10 full-time members of staff, is set to expand as it looks to recruit one full-time and one part-time staff member.

Ms Gibson said: “Achieving an Ofsted grading of Outstanding in all areas isn’t an easy achievement for a nursery especially having just come through a worldwide pandemic, where studies have shown that it was the youngest children who were the most affected by the lockdowns.

"So yes, the nursery team are buzzing to have their dedication to child development recognised and their role in providing every one of our children with the foundation and skills not only for school but for life.

“The importance of quality early childhood experiences in shaping our future adults and society as a whole requires a certain commitment and passion something we are looking for at the moment as we are recruiting to expand our team.”

This was the nursery’s first routine inspection since the pandemic.