Straight A Hartlepool student follows in sister’s footsteps to study medicine after results success
Hartlepool teenager Molly Emerson will follow in her sister’s footsteps by studying at the same university after getting an incredible three A* A Level grades.
Teesside High School (THS) student Molly Emerson collected up her A Level results exactly two years to the day that her sister Libby did.
Molly was delighted to achieve A* in biology, chemistry and mathematics and secure a place at Newcastle University to read medicine, just like Libby.
The girls have achieved a combined 21 A*-A GCSEs and now a staggering six A*-A A Levels.
Molly said: “Newcastle was always my first choice university; it has an excellent reputation for Medicine and it helps that my sister is a student there, too. I can’t wait to start my studies and be one step closer to achieving my dream.”
Libby added: “I said two years ago that Molly would achieve great things at THS Sixth Form and I am so pleased her hard work has paid off. The support we have both received from the school has been incredible and it has undoubtedly helped get us where we are today.”
Jane Bird, Head of THS Sixth Form, said: “Every student who has applied to study Medicine from Teesside High School in the last five years has been successful and we could not be more proud to see Molly continue this excellent trend today.
“Both Libby and Molly have been assets to Teesside High. They have shown themselves to be conscientious and committed students who take advantage of every opportunity put their way. They both deserve every success.”