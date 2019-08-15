Students heading for Oxford and Cambridge as Hartlepool Sixth Form College celebrates A Level results
Students were jumping for joy after making the grade at Hartlepool Sixth Form College – with two heading off to Oxbridge.
The Brinkburn college celebrated a string of excellent results including two students who got into Cambridge and Oxford universities.
It is on course for a 99% pass rate for A Level subjects this year.
Mark Hughes, Head of Hartlepool Sixth Form, said: “That is an improvement on last year. There has been some really good successes and some fantastic achievements by students.
“Also achievement in our 19 BTEC subject vocational courses has increased.”
Jessica Bibby, 18, from Throston, Hartlepool, achieved better than expected to get A* in PE advanced and Psychology, plus a distinction star in applied science, and will study psychology at Durham.
Triple A student Luke Dixon earned As in physics, maths and business and is hoping to go to university in Leeds.
“I thought the maths exam was especially tough,” he said. “I will be out celebrating tonight.”
Cameron Brown, from Wingate, was “ecstatic” after getting As in geography and Englis Literature and A* for English Language.
“It’s the best feeling after two years of work,” he said.
Amy Richardson, of Deer Park, Hartlepool, was delighted with getting an A and two Bs to study medical chemistry at Newcastle University.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
She said: “I’m just over the moon especially getting an A in chemistry because that’s what I really wanted and worked for.”
It was a double celebration for 19-year-old twins Makenzie and Olivia Harrison who both studied BTEC Business and Applied Law, as both girls gained top marks with D*D*D*.
Olivia, who received additional support from the college for her cerebral palsy, said: “I was very happy when I found out my results. I’d worked really hard so it has been great to see it pay
off! I choose the BTEC route as it provided me with an alternative route to what I wanted to achieve.”
The twins are now heading to Teesside University.
Another impressive set of results came from Niamh Mulvihill, 18, who plays for Hartlepool United WFC, after gaining D*D*D* in BTEC Level 3 Sport and Exercise Science. Niamh has a place at Durham University to study Primary Education.