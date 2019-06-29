Students with additional needs challenge themselves for two brilliant causes
Students with additional needs helped raise money and awareness for two brilliant causes by organising their own colourful event.
All students at Catcote Academy and Sixth Form are taking part in a week of challenges.
The latest was a fun colour run when students were showered in multi-coloured powdered paint on the school field.
The aim of Challenge Week is to raise money and awareness for Catcote Academy’s new Outdoor Fitness and Learning Zone.
Proceeds are also being split equally with town charity Miles For Men which has given many thousands of pounds to Cancer Research, Alice House Hospice and local families in need of help.
Other challenges the students have thrown themselves into include a penalty shootout, climbing Roseberry Topping, navigating Captain Cook’s Monument, swimming, and many more.
Catcote Academy teacher Dominic Durkin said: “Every class in the school has done a challenge of some kind.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“Our aim is to raise £500 but it looks like we will have raised a lot more with some individual students having £40-£60 in sponsorship.”
Work on Catcote Academy’s new outdoor learning zone will cost around £450,000 to build and will be specially designed to allow all students the chance to explore nature, learn through play and try new things.
The project will include specialist equipment, a forest area, lake and small animals.
It will be the first of its kind in Hartlepool and the school has sought funding for £200,000 towards it.
The academy hopes to begin building work in the autumn.