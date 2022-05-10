Students with designs on building industry help Hartlepool College retain regional challenge title

A team of technical and professional students retained their crown as the best in the North-East in an annual CIOB (Chartered Institute of Building) Student Challenge Competition.

The college’s School of Construction and Built Environment hosted the annual challenge entering two strong teams.

This year’s challenge involved a real-life construction task set by housing association Home Group's senior development and delivery manager Victoria Lane.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartlepool College of Further Education students with their award and challenge supporters including Adrian Wellington Project Architectural Technician, CIOB Chair Tony Bellamy and Victoria Lane from Home Group.

The winning team consisted of Jack Smith and Harry Emmerson, from Geoffrey Robinsons, Alexis Burn, from Seymour Civil Engineering, Louis Anderson, from Persimmon Homes, and Bryn Suggest and Adam Middleton, from Redcar and Cleveland Council.

They were all commended for their excellent research skills, presentation, attitude and teamwork.