Students with designs on building industry help Hartlepool College retain regional challenge title

A team of technical and professional students retained their crown as the best in the North-East in an annual CIOB (Chartered Institute of Building) Student Challenge Competition.
The college’s School of Construction and Built Environment hosted the annual challenge entering two strong teams.
This year’s challenge involved a real-life construction task set by housing association Home Group's senior development and delivery manager Victoria Lane.
The winning team consisted of Jack Smith and Harry Emmerson, from Geoffrey Robinsons, Alexis Burn, from Seymour Civil Engineering, Louis Anderson, from Persimmon Homes, and Bryn Suggest and Adam Middleton, from Redcar and Cleveland Council.
They were all commended for their excellent research skills, presentation, attitude and teamwork.
Judges included members of the CIOB along with the architect of the project who travelled all the way from London to be part of the event.