Take Notice campaign to tackle child sexual abuse reaches more than 2,600 pupils in Hartlepool and Stockton

A new campaign in Hartlepool and Stockton-on-Tees shared vital safeguarding messaging with over 2,600 pupils across the region.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Take Notice campaign – part of a safeguarding partnership led by the NSPCC and shaped by young people from Corner House Youth Project - engaged professionals, parents, and young people in vital conversations about child sexual abuse (CSA) with a focus on building professional curiosity and encouraging early intervention when safeguarding concerns arise.

As part of the campaign aims to equip professionals and young people with the tools to identify and respond to signs of abuse while empowering young people to seek help, and over the past four weeks delivered a professional safeguarding conference, and an impactful theatre tour of the play It’s Not OK across secondary schools in the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gail Sayles, Local Campaigns Manager at the NSPCC, said: “We are proud of what has been achieved and will continue working with schools and local organisations to keep these conversations going.

It's Not Love, Live in Stockton

“Our conference and school tours reinforced the importance of recognising signs of abuse early. Children may not always have the words to disclose, so it’s crucial that we take notice of their behaviour and emotions.”

A landmark event within the campaign was the Take Notice professional safeguarding conference, held at ARC in Stockton-on-Tees, which brought together nearly 80 professionals from across the region.

The event featured training sessions led by the NSPCC, Barnardo’s, The Halo Project, and abuse survivor Aunee Bhogaita, who shared her powerful testimony about the barriers to disclosure within South Asian communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another key element of the campaign was the theatre in education initiative, which saw the play It’s Not OK performed in 11 secondary schools, reaching over 2,600 pupils.

It's Not Love, live in Stockton

The play, developed in partnership with York St John University and performed and directed by Night Light Theatre, explores themes of CSA and grooming, helping young people understand consent, coercion, and how to seek support. The actors also took part in workshops with students to help them identify trusted adults and speak openly about difficult topics.

Jessica Robson, Creative Producer and one of the Directors of Night Light Theatre, said: “Theatre has a unique way of helping young people explore difficult issues in a safe space. The reactions we’ve seen from students - whether through their engagement in workshops or the disclosures that have followed - prove just how vital this type of work is.”

Beverley Bird, Safeguarding lead at Ingleby Manor Free School in Ingleby Barwick, added: “Bringing It’s Not OK into our school was incredibly impactful. The performances were raw, emotional, and thought-provoking, and the workshops allowed our pupils to reflect on these difficult topics in a supported environment. I have no doubt that the play has encouraged vital conversations among our students and staff alike, reinforcing our commitment to safeguarding.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Take Notice campaign continues to make a lasting impact, with resources developed through the initiative - including a powerful short film produced by young people - set to remain available on the Hartlepool and Stockton-on-Tees Safeguarding Children Partnership website.

For more information about the Take Notice campaign, or to access safeguarding resources, please contact Gail Sayles at [email protected].