The English Martyrs School & Sixth Form College new build. Picture by FRANK REID

Take a tour inside English Martyrs School and Sixth Form College's new building

English Martyrs School and Sixth Form College in Hartlepool has moved into their brand new building after 14 months of construction work.

By Mark Payne
Wednesday, 18th September 2019, 16:45 pm
Classrooms and corridors are more spacious and pupils will benefit from a host of purpose built science labs and ICT suites.

The Mail was given a tour of the new building on Catcote Road, Hartlepool.

1. Computer classroom

An ICT classroom inside of The English Martyrs School & Sixth Form College new build. Picture by FRANK REID

2. Dining hall

Overlooking the dining hall inside of The English Martyrs School & Sixth Form College new build. Picture by FRANK REID

3. Technology room

The technology department inside of The English Martyrs School & Sixth Form College new build. Picture by FRANK REID

4. Corridor

Corridors inside of The English Martyrs School & Sixth Form College new build. Picture by FRANK REID

