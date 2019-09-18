Take a tour inside English Martyrs School and Sixth Form College's new building
English Martyrs School and Sixth Form College in Hartlepool has moved into their brand new building after 14 months of construction work.
By Mark Payne
Wednesday, 18th September 2019, 16:45 pm
Classrooms and corridors are more spacious and pupils will benefit from a host of purpose built science labs and ICT suites.
The Mail was given a tour of the new building on Catcote Road, Hartlepool.
