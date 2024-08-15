Talented golfer and artist heading stateside after triple A results

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

PROMISING young golfer and Durham High School Art student, Lucy Nimmo, is today celebrating an outstanding A Level results, having already secured a place at one of America’s top art colleges.

The gifted teenager, a club and county golf champion who has played at many levels, demonstrated her artistic talents by achieving grade A in A level Fine Art and Textiles, along with an A in Physical Education. Lucy also received an A in her EPQ.

Lucy, 18, from Durham, will now move stateside to study at Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) in Georgia, while developing her skills on the golf course, having already secured a place on the women’s golf team.

Reflecting on her accomplishments, Lucy said: “I am absolutely thrilled with my A Level results and excited about the opportunity to study at SCAD! The hard work has all been worth it, and to be able to study at such a prestigious college and at the same time play competitive golf is something I’ve dreamt about. I’m incredibly grateful for the support of Durham High School, which has given me the confidence to succeed. My passion and talents in art have been nurtured here while I’ve also been encouraged to pursue my golfing ambitions.”

Triple A Student Lucy Nimmo, 18, at Durham High School

Lucy’s dad, Nigel Nimmo, was ecstatic with his daughter’s achievement: “We’re so proud of all that Lucy has achieved during her time at the High School. The foundations that the school has given her has helped her secure a place at one of the top Art Colleges in the USA and her academic performance has been recognised by SCAD. The support from school during the difficult process of application has made the job so much easier and we can’t thank them enough!”

“Lucy heads to America next week for pre-season training. The school has not only helped to foster her talent, but has given her the confidence to follow her dreams. She has exciting times ahead and it’s been a big team effort to get there. The school’s played a brilliant part in supporting her!”

Under the guidance of Durham High School’s Head of Art, Jenni Sneddon-Brown and Art teacher Janet Sutcliffe, Lucy has excelled in her studies. Mrs Sneddon-Brown said: “Lucy has shown remarkable talent in both her academic pursuits and her golf. Today's results represent a culmination of her hard work and perseverance throughout her time here.”

As the Ladies Champion at Chester-Le-Street Golf Club for four consecutive years and a member of the Chester-Le-Street Junior team for seven years, Lucy has consistently showcased her captaincy and skill in the sport. She has represented her Club and County at both Ladies and Junior levels and is now coached by Andrew Nicholson at Wynyard Golf Club.

Lucy will depart for SCAD in August, joining a college renowned for its outstanding art programs and competitive athletic teams within the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA). There, she will be part of the women’s golf team under the mentorship of Head Coach Chris Kamys. She follows in the footsteps of her brother, William Nimmo, a professional golfer who graduated from SCAD in 2021.

Durham High School Headmistress, Michelle Hill, said: “Lucy sets an inspiring example for her peers. She has demonstrated exceptional commitment to her goals and has earned every success that has come her way. We congratulate her on this significant achievement and wish her the very best in the future."