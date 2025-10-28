Teacher training programme opens up new doors

A teacher training programme is helping people reach their career goals and lifetime ambitions.

Ad Astra Academy Trust, which has four primary schools in Hartlepool under its umbrella, took on eleven new recruits in September who are all hoping to become newly qualified teachers within one year.

Under the scheme, participants train on the job rather than go to university and no previous teaching experience is required.

The ‘Train to Teach’ programme has a 100% success rate of trainees acquiring teaching jobs at the end of the scheme.

As part of the programme, Ad Astra Academy Trust recently teamed up with Lingfield Education Trust to organise a day-long conference for trainees from both trusts.

Helen Durnion, School Improvement Lead for Ad Astra Academy Trust, said: “Our new trainees are all thriving in their roles, but we are always exploring ways in which we can improve the experience for them.

“Working together with another trust provides an opportunity to share experiences and ideas and also enables trainees to widen their network of contacts.”

The ‘Train to Teach’ programme offers an alternative to going to university to obtain a teaching degree. Trainees spend around 80% of their time in the classroom which is great preparation for when they become newly qualified teachers.

Kristen Connell is a trainee at West Park Primary School, with a Year 1/2 class after previously working as a teaching assistant.

Kirsten said: “I’m really pleased I made the leap from being a teaching assistant. Since I started the trainee role, my confidence has grown and to see young children progress is the best feeling ever and very fulfilling.”

Lingfield Education Trust operates 24 schools across the North-East.

Victoria Patton, Lead Mentor with Lingfield Education Trust, said: “This is the second year that we have ran the trainee programme and we have a very high success rate of trainees gaining employment as a qualified teacher.

“We are delighted to be working closely with Ad Astra Academy Trust. Sharing our expertise and bringing our trainees together can only result in positive benefits for everyone involved.”

Enrolment is open for Ad Astra’s 2026 programme. To apply, visit https://adastraschools.org/about-us/scitt/apply/

Alternatively, for more information, email [email protected]

Applicants need to have a degree for the ‘Train to Teach programme. Trainees graduate with a Postgraduate Certificate in Education (PGCE) and Qualified Teacher Status (QTS).