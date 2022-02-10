'The best yet' - Hartlepool college praises employers after careers night

The Big Apprenticeship Event – held as part of National Apprenticeship Week, attracted more employers than ever before, with 67 companies from a wide range of sectors taking stands at the event.

The annual careers evening allowed hundreds prospective apprentices to receive expert information, advice and guidance from college staff and its employer partners.

College assistant principal Gary Riches said: “We say it every year, but it is something that literally gets better every year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartlepool College's annual apprentice evening

“The event had a record numbers of exhibitors and, after the pandemic lockdowns it was brilliant to see so many employers looking to recruit apprentices.

“It was also excellent to see so many local, regional and international employers providing the right information, advice and guidance to prospective apprentices.”

He added: “What is even more pleasing is to see 16 companies who were exhibiting in 2014 are still on show this year with a further eight unable to attend due to their own COVID policies.

"This demonstrates the strong working relationships we have with some of the region’s best employers for apprenticeships.”

Visitors seeking advice at the college appentice evening

The college has more than 900 apprentices training with more than 400 employers.Caterpillar, Unipres, JDR Cables and North Tees & Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust were among those who attended.

Hartlepool-based Property Webmasters’ was one of the firms attending the event.

The firm’s marketing manager, Luke Fleming, said: "It was fantastic to see all of the local businesses come together in support of the Big Apprenticeship event at Hartlepool College.

“We were delighted to meet some ambitious individuals who are looking to kickstart their careers in digital marketing.”

Jessica Williams, owner of Just Williams, said: "It was a truly spectacular evening. To witness so many actively engaged employers, students and parents all coming together under your roof was really quite special.

"And it gives hope during a challenging time both for employers struggling to recruit and our young people looking for work."