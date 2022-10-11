The Hartlepool and East Durham schools with the highest number of suspended or expelled pupils

Government data has shown the number of pupils who were expelled or suspended by schools in the country during the 2020/21 academic year.

Just two pupils in the Hartlepool were permanently excluded over the period, while a total of 1,256 were suspended.

It is a drop from the previous academic year, when three pupils were permanently excluded and 1,276 were suspended.

In County Durham, County Durham, a total of 50 children were expelled and 3,516 were suspended in the 2020/21 academic year.

While exclusions have decreased compared to the 2019/20 academic year, when 64 pupils were excluded, the number of suspensions has gone up from 3,138.

The analysis was released by the Department for Education this summer.

See the 10 schools in Hartlepool and East Durham who suspended or expelled the most pupils in our gallery below.

1. The English Martyrs School & Sixth Form College, Catcote Road There were zero permanent exclusions and 508 suspensions at English Martyrs during 2020/21. There 1,508 pupils at the school during that period.

2. Manor Community Academy, Owton Manor Lane There was one permanent exclusion and 321 suspensions at Manor Community Academy during the 2020/21 academic year. There were 1,029 pupils at the school.

3. Wellfield Community School, North Road, Wingate There were five permanent exclusions and 177 suspensions during the 2020/21 academic year. The headcount was 868.

4. High Tunstall College of Science, Elwick Road High Tunstall College of Science had one permanent exclusion and 164 suspensions in 2020/21. The school had a headcount of 1,256 pupils during that period.