The Hartlepool and East Durham schools with the highest number of suspended or expelled pupils
Around 3,928 pupils in England were excluded and a total of 352,454 were suspended during the 2020/21 academic year.
Government data has shown the number of pupils who were expelled or suspended by schools in the country during the 2020/21 academic year.
Just two pupils in the Hartlepool were permanently excluded over the period, while a total of 1,256 were suspended.
It is a drop from the previous academic year, when three pupils were permanently excluded and 1,276 were suspended.
In County Durham, County Durham, a total of 50 children were expelled and 3,516 were suspended in the 2020/21 academic year.
While exclusions have decreased compared to the 2019/20 academic year, when 64 pupils were excluded, the number of suspensions has gone up from 3,138.
The analysis was released by the Department for Education this summer.
