A Hartlepool primary school has been granted a prestigious national award for it efforts to protect the environment.

West View Primary School has been awarded a Green Flag Award with distinction – the highest possible honour – by Keep Britain Tidy.

It is the fourth year in a row that the school has scooped the Eco-School award and the third successive year with distinction.

Laura Wears, a nursery teacher at the school and Eco Lead, said: “We have a group of children ranging from Reception Class to Year 6 who led our eco work across the school.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be awarded Eco-School status with distinction once again which reflects the wide range of initiatives involving all of our children, parents and the wider community.”

Projects that led to the award have included fortnightly gardening sessions for Key Stage 2 eco-pupils in the community garden at West View Community Centre, and tree planting involving nursery children with parents and carers.

There has also been various wildlife initiatives and the continued success of the school’s fundraising Recycling Clothing Bank scheme

In their feedback report, Keep Britain Tidy, said: “We were delighted to hear about your terrific fundraising efforts as part of your global citizenship scheme.

“Your fantastic pupils have undertaken a sponsored bug hunt and sold bird seed in decorated recycled bottles at your Summer Fair – a super all-round effort.

“It was also terrific to learn that your pupils mounted a superb utilities saving campaign by switching off lights and taps and installing a water butt.

“To top it all, there’s been a really wonderful anti-littering campaign with regular school and community litter-picks and a brilliant regular beach clean.”

West View Primary School, on Davison Drive, is one of ten primary schools under the umbrella of Ad Astra Academy Trust.

Chief Executive Officer Andy Brown OBE, said: “The Green Flag Award with distinction is not granted lightly, and I would like to congratulate everyone at West View Primary School on this significant achievement.”

Other primary schools within Ad Astra Academy Trust in Hartlepool are Barnard Grove, Brougham and West Park.