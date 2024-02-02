Watch more of our videos on Shots!



The school raised the most money per pupil in Hartlepool at £2.62 per child for the third year in a row.

It resulted in them being presented with a trophy by Rotary Hartlepool which organises the appeal in Hartlepool's schools and colleges on behalf of the local branch of the Royal British Legion.

Congratulating St Peter's Elwick on their win, Rotary Hartlepool President and former RAF Regiment member, Wally Stewart said: “This incredible achievement shows how the school, as a whole, along with their parents view the importance of The Royal British Legion to the nation, recognising the service and sacrifice of our military personnel.”