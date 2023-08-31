The Hartlepool schools rated as ‘good’ and ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted inspectors
As the new schools year is upon us, see the schools and colleges in Hartlepool which have been rated “good” or “outstanding”.
Education watchdog Ofsted usually visits schools every four years with inspections lasting around two days.
According to the latest data, 27 schools and colleges in Hartlepool have been given the “good” grade, while six have been deemed “outstanding”.
“Outstanding” is the highest of four Ofsted grades and is followed by “good”, “requires improvement” and “inadequate”.
1 / 9