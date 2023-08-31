News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Some of the Hartlepool schools rated as 'Good' or 'Outstanding' by Ofsted.Some of the Hartlepool schools rated as 'Good' or 'Outstanding' by Ofsted.
Some of the Hartlepool schools rated as 'Good' or 'Outstanding' by Ofsted.

The Hartlepool schools rated as ‘good’ and ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted inspectors

As the new schools year is upon us, see the schools and colleges in Hartlepool which have been rated “good” or “outstanding”.
By Pamela Bilalova
Published 7th Sep 2022, 15:13 BST
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 16:42 BST

Education watchdog Ofsted usually visits schools every four years with inspections lasting around two days.

According to the latest data, 27 schools and colleges in Hartlepool have been given the “good” grade, while six have been deemed “outstanding”.

“Outstanding” is the highest of four Ofsted grades and is followed by “good”, “requires improvement” and “inadequate”.

Brougham Primary School was rated Good by Ofsted in June 2019.

1. Brougham Primary School, Brougham Terrace

Brougham Primary School was rated Good by Ofsted in June 2019. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Lynnfield Primary School was rated Good by Ofsted for the first time since 2010 after an inspection in March 2023.

2. Lynnfield Primary School, Grosvenor Street

Lynnfield Primary School was rated Good by Ofsted for the first time since 2010 after an inspection in March 2023. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
West Park Primary School was rated Good by Ofsted in November 2018.

3. West Park Primary School, Coniscliffe Road

West Park Primary School was rated Good by Ofsted in November 2018. Photo: JPI Media

Photo Sales
Hartlepool College of Further Education, where Jill Mortimer found a tour of their facilities fascinatingly eye-opening – was rated Good by Ofsted in May 2023.

4. Hartlepool College of Further Education, Stockton Street

Hartlepool College of Further Education, where Jill Mortimer found a tour of their facilities fascinatingly eye-opening – was rated Good by Ofsted in May 2023. Photo: JPI Media

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:OfstedHartlepool