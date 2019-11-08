Hartlepool teacher absences

These are the 12 Hartlepool schools where teachers take the most days off sick

The Hartlepool Mail can today reveal the secondary schools in Hartlepool where teachers took the most days off for sickness on average.

By Sarah Wilson
Friday, 8th November 2019, 10:19 am
Updated Friday, 8th November 2019, 10:45 am

This data was published by the government in September 2019 but was collected in November 2018 and sickness absence figures relate to the 2017/18 school year. These are the latest figures available. They show the average number of days taken off sick by teachers at each school. These are the 12 Hartlepool primary and secondary schools for which data was available where the most days on average were taken off for illness. Across England, a teacher took 4.0 days off sick on average.

1. Lynnfield Primary School

Lynnfield Primary topped the list for Hartlepool, with an average of 11.8 days taken off for teacher illness.

Photo: Google

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Fens Primary School

Just behind was Fens Primary, where an average of 10.2 days were taken off for teacher sickness.

Photo: Google

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Brougham Primary School

Sickness absence accounted for an average of 8.7 days at Brougham Primary.

Photo: Google

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Manor Community Academy

Manor Community Academy saw 8.1 days lost to teacher sickness absence over the period of a year.

Photo: Google

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 3