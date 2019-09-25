These are the ratings of every Hartlepool primary and secondary school inspected by Ofsted

These are the ratings of every primary and secondary school in Hartlepool following inspections by Ofsted

By Claire Schofield
Wednesday, 25th September 2019, 13:45 pm
Updated Wednesday, 25th September 2019, 13:45 pm

Listed are 37 schools and their rating from Ofsted, which ranges from ‘1 - Outstanding’ to ‘4 - Inadequate’, based on the last inspection. The data is the latest available on the Government website. Schools are listed in order of the most recent inspections.

1. The English Martyrs School and Sixth Form College

Ofsted rating: 3 - Requires Improvement. Date of inspection: 03-07-2019

2. Grange Primary School

Ofsted rating: 2 - Good. Date of inspection: 02-07-2019

3. Brougham Primary School

Ofsted rating: 2 - Good. Date of inspection: 13-06-2019

4. Lynnfield Primary School

Ofsted rating: 3 - Requires Improvement. Date of inspection: 12-06-2019

