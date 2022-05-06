Some of the Hartlepool schools rated as Outstanding by Ofsted.

These are the Hartlepool schools rated as 'outstanding' by Ofsted inspectors

We reveal the schools in Hartlepool which have been rated ‘outstanding’ by education inspectors.

By Pamela Bilalova
Friday, 6th May 2022, 2:45 pm

Education watchdog Ofsted usually visits schools every four years with inspections lasting around two days.

According to the latest data, seven schools in the town have been given the top “outstanding” grade.

Wynyard Church of England Primary School, which is situated within’s Stockton’s local authority boundaries, is also rated “outstanding” after a 2018 inspection.

1. Holy Trinity Church of England Primary School, Crawford Street, Seaton Carew

Holy Trinity Church of England Primary School was rated Outstanding by Ofsted in January 2010.

2. St John Vianney Catholic Primary School, King Oswy Drive

St John Vianney Catholic Primary School was rated Outstanding by Ofsted in October 2008.

3. Springwell School, Wiltshire Way

Springwell School was rated Outstanding by Ofsted in March 2009.

4. Stranton Primary School, Southburn Terrace

Stranton Primary School was rated Outstanding by Ofsted in June 2012.

