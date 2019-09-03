These are the term dates for 2019 and 2020 as Hartlepool heads back to school

It’s a busy day for families across Hartlepool on Tuesday, September 3 as little ones head back to school after the summer holidays.

By Debra Fox
Tuesday, 03 September, 2019, 08:34
Are you already looking forward to the next school holidays?

Autumn has begun and there are fun things in sight – like Halloween, Bonfire Night and Christmas.

But before that, there’s a half-term holiday!

If you are already dreaming about your next week off, we have taken a look at the recommended term dates from Hartlepool Borough Council..

October half term: Break-up on Friday, October 25 and return to school on Monday, November 4

Christmas holidays: Break-up on Friday, December 20 and return to school on Monday, January 6

February half term: Break-up on Friday, February 14 and return to school on Monday, February 24

Easter holidays: Break-up on Friday, April 3 and return to school on Monday, April 20

May half term: Break-up on Friday, May 22 and return to school on Monday, June 1

Summer holidays: Break-up on Friday, July 17