This is how every school in Hartlepool was rated at its latest Ofsted inspection
Here are the most recent Ofsted ratings for every school in Hartlepool.
Schools are inspected regularly and given one of four ratings - ‘outstanding’, ‘good’, ‘requires improvement’ or ‘inadequate’. Ratings, taken from the www.gov.uk website, are correct as of May 13, 2019.
1. Barnard Grove Primary School
Barnard Grove, Hartlepool, TS24 9SD. Community primary school. Ofsted rating: 2 - good (last inspected 15 March 2017).