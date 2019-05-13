Ofsted ratings

This is how every school in Hartlepool was rated at its latest Ofsted inspection

Here are the most recent Ofsted ratings for every school in Hartlepool.

Schools are inspected regularly and given one of four ratings - ‘outstanding’, ‘good’, ‘requires improvement’ or ‘inadequate’. Ratings, taken from the www.gov.uk website, are correct as of May 13, 2019.

Barnard Grove, Hartlepool, TS24 9SD. Community primary school. Ofsted rating: 2 - good (last inspected 15 March 2017).

Barnard Grove, Hartlepool, TS24 9SD. Community primary school. Ofsted rating: 2 - good (last inspected 15 March 2017).
Brougham Terrace, Hartlepool, TS24 8EY. Primary academy. Sponsor: AD Astra Academy Trust. Ofsted rating: 2 good (last iInspected 28 February 2014).

Brougham Terrace, Hartlepool, TS24 8EY. Primary academy. Sponsor: AD Astra Academy Trust. Ofsted rating: 2 good (last iInspected 28 February 2014).
Catcote Road, Hartlepool, TS25 4EZ. Converter special school for secondary and 16 to 18 education. Ofsted rating: 2 - good (last inspected 1 March 2016).
Catcote Road, Hartlepool, TS25 4EZ. Converter special school for secondary and 16 to 18 education. Ofsted rating: 2 - good (last inspected 1 March 2016).
Clavering Road, Hartlepool, TS27 3PN. Community primary school. Ofsted rating: 2 - good (last inspected 21 November 2018).

Clavering Road, Hartlepool, TS27 3PN. Community primary school. Ofsted rating: 2 - good (last inspected 21 November 2018).
