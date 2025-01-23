Top class Poppy Appeal response by St Peter’s Church of England Primary School in Hartlepool
They were welcomed by Miss Pickles who led the assembly.
The award was in the shape of a magnificent silver cup in recognition of the school’s contribution to the town’s poppy appeal leading up to Remembrance Sunday.
Rotary Hartlepool supports the work undertaken by Sian Cameron in Hartlepool, not only providing poppies for sale but also boxes of items which complement the school’s activities regarding the Day of Remembrance.
Rotary provides two awards, one for the school raising most money.
The second is for the school raising the greatest amount per student.
This is to recognise the importance of the work done by small schools, such as St, Peter’s, who can then compete on a “level playing field".
In 2024, St Peter’s School raised £314.44 at an average of £3.74 per pupil.
In 2024, Throston School raised £983.48 at an average of £2.46 per pupil.
Both schools retained their trophies, regularly won in previous years and are to be congratulated for their consistent achievements.
