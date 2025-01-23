Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Recently the president of Rotary Hartlepool, Tony Metcalfe, and president-elect Roderick Thompson attended a special assembly at St Peter’s School to present an award to the Elwick school.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They were welcomed by Miss Pickles who led the assembly.

The award was in the shape of a magnificent silver cup in recognition of the school’s contribution to the town’s poppy appeal leading up to Remembrance Sunday.

Rotary Hartlepool supports the work undertaken by Sian Cameron in Hartlepool, not only providing poppies for sale but also boxes of items which complement the school’s activities regarding the Day of Remembrance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hartlepool Rotary president Tony Metcalfe, left, St Peter's pupils Neve and Martha and Hartlepool Rotary president elect Roderick Thompson.

Rotary provides two awards, one for the school raising most money.

The second is for the school raising the greatest amount per student.

This is to recognise the importance of the work done by small schools, such as St, Peter’s, who can then compete on a “level playing field".

In 2024, St Peter’s School raised £314.44 at an average of £3.74 per pupil.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2024, Throston School raised £983.48 at an average of £2.46 per pupil.

Both schools retained their trophies, regularly won in previous years and are to be congratulated for their consistent achievements.

Rotary is one of the world’s leading membership and humanitarian service organisations, with 1.2 million members in over 35,000 Rotary clubs in more than 200 countries.

Through membership of their local club, individuals volunteer on community and humanitarian projects and activities which make a difference locally, nationally and globally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rotary members are People of Action, ready to turn their ideas and vision into lasting change, by creating opportunities, supporting those who need it most and transforming their lives.

Where others see problems, Rotary members see solutions: tapping into their professional skills, expertise and knowledge to make a difference. People of Action use their time, energy and passion to mobilise their communities to get the job done.

In Great Britain and Ireland, there are around 45,000 members in 1,700 clubs.

Rotary members are determined to tackle some of the world’s biggest humanitarian challenges through Rotary’s six areas of focus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are peacebuilding and conflict prevention, disease prevention and treatment, water, sanitation and hygiene, maternal and child health, basic education and literacy and community economic development.

These areas underpin all of Rotary’s projects, activities and initiatives.

If you’re looking to get involved in volunteering in your community, visit www.rotarygbi.org to find out more.