Top marks for 30 Hartlepool schools
Over 30 schools in Hartlepool were rated good or outstanding at their last inspection, new figures show.
The latest Ofsted data shows that six schools in the area were graded outstanding, and 28 good as of December 31 – 89% of the 38 inspected.
Of them, 28 were primary schools, three were secondary schools, two were special schools and one offered alternative provision
The proportion of schools rated good or outstanding nationally was 87% – the highest since comparable records began in 2010.
Schools rated as ‘requiring improvement’ are inspected again within 30 months, while those deemed good or outstanding will usually be reviewed again once every four years.
However, the figures show that just 2,400 schools in England were inspected between 2019-20 and 2021-22 as a result of the pandemic.
The Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL) said this was a temporary issue, but warned that the real problem is the inspection system itself.
Geoff Barton, general secretary of the ASCL, said: “Schools in disadvantaged communities are more likely to receive negative ratings than those in affluent areas because it is often harder to recruit the range of staff needed to support pupils who may face significant challenges."
He said it is a "vicious circle" where negative Ofsted ratings stigmatise schools and make improvement harder.
He added: "The Government must reform the inspection system so it is more supportive and less punitive, improve education funding and work with the sector to boost teacher recruitment and retention."
The Department for Education said inspections provide an independent and rounded assessment of schools.
Ofsted declined to comment.