Tributes have been paid to a “witty, mischievous and intelligent” former Hartlepool secondary school headteacher following his funeral earlier this month.

Bill Jordon, was headteacher of Dyke House School, now Dyke House Academy, from 1993-2011.

In that time the school earned an “outstanding” Ofsted grade and he also received a CBE honour for his services to education.

Mr Jordon briefly became executive head after his son, Andrew, succeeded him and was instrumental in the decision for the Northern Education Trust (NET) to sponsor the school.

Bill Jordan outside Dyke House School in 2010.

A NET statement has now offered “heartfelt condolences” to his family following his death on March 14.

It added: “Many staff who work for the trust have inspirational stories to tell about Bill, a man who believed in others, always bringing out the best in them and developing them to their full potential.

"He was witty, mischievous and intelligent, with a twinkle in his eye.”

Among those to pay tribute are Adam Palmer, the current executive principal of Dyke House Academy and Manor Academy, and former Dyke House teacher Andrew Murphy, who is now executive head at NET’s North Shore Academy, in Stockton.

Dyke House School headteacher Bill Jordon celebrating the school's Ofsted success with pupils in 2010.

The NET statement said: “Andrew and Adam visited Bill in the last months of his life and enjoyed a few hours reminiscing about their time working together.

"Both were surprised and delighted that Bill remembered so much about them and grateful that they had the chance to tell him how lucky they felt to have known him, be mentored by him and be able to call him a friend.

“Even though he was very poorly at that time, Bill still had the ability to make Andrew and Adam ‘feel ten feet tall’ when they left him – that’s a real gift.

“Both men expressed their deep sense of loss on hearing of Bill’s death, with their grief being even more profound because of the strong emotional connection they had with him.

Bill Jordon, right, with son Andrew after Andrew succeeded him as Dyke House head in 2011.

"This is replicated by many staff who knew or worked with Bill over the years.

"Everyone who knew him had a story to tell about him, invariably one that put a smile on your face, even during the sadness of his loss.”

A funeral service for Mr Jordon, who was born in 1947, took place at St Mary’s Church, in Ovingham, Northumberland, on April 2.