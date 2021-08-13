Tributes to departing head of Hartlepool Sixth Form
Staff and students have bid a fond farewell to head of Hartlepool Sixth Form Mark Hughes after more than four years at the helm.
Mark joined Hartlepool Sixth Form in 2017 as it became part of Education Partnership North East and is leaving to take up a new role as chief executive of a private training provider in Lincolnshire.
Education Partnership North East chief executive Ellen Thinnesen said: “Mark’s decision to leave has not been an easy one, but this new role will mean he can live at home seven days a week with his family for the first time in four years.
"However, I know that Mark’s love for the town of Hartlepool and especially the rich academic heritage of Hartlepool Sixth Form will always hold a very special place in his heart.”
Last year Hartlepool Sixth Form, based in Blakelock Road, celebrated 78% of its students progressing to 40 different universities and 22% progressing to 10 Russell Group Universities.
This summer, Mark and his team have been celebrating their students achieving a 100% pass rate in 19 A-Level subjects and 100% pass rate in 10 BTEC vocational courses.
The partnership added: “We would like to congratulate Mark, who is leaving us to start an exciting new role as chief executive of an adult training provider.
“Hartlepool Sixth Form has made great improvements under his leadership that will be sustained.
"We would like to thank Mark for all his contributions over the years and wish him all the best in the future.”