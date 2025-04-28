Vast majority of Hartlepool children offered primary school place at first choice
Families across England have been finding out which primary school their child will be joining this September.
Findings from a PA news agency survey of local authorities show children in Hartlepool have had one of the highest proportions being awarded places in their first choice school at 97.7%.
Julie McCulloch, senior director of strategy and policy at the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), said: “Although the number of primary pupils is declining at a national level, there is significant regional variation and this will not be the case everywhere.
“We know that what the vast majority of families want is a good local school, where their child will thrive."
Official data shows that last year 93.2% of pupils across England were offered their first choice of primary school, up from 92.5% in 2023.
