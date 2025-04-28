Vast majority of Hartlepool children offered primary school place at first choice

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 28th Apr 2025, 10:46 BST
More than 97% of children in Hartlepool have secured places at their families’ preferred primary school, according to a new survey.

Families across England have been finding out which primary school their child will be joining this September.

Findings from a PA news agency survey of local authorities show children in Hartlepool have had one of the highest proportions being awarded places in their first choice school at 97.7%.

Julie McCulloch, senior director of strategy and policy at the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), said: “Although the number of primary pupils is declining at a national level, there is significant regional variation and this will not be the case everywhere.

More than 97% of Hartlepool pupils got into a preferred primary school.More than 97% of Hartlepool pupils got into a preferred primary school.
“We know that what the vast majority of families want is a good local school, where their child will thrive."

Official data shows that last year 93.2% of pupils across England were offered their first choice of primary school, up from 92.5% in 2023.

