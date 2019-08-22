'We are over the moon with these results': Delight over GCSE results for Dyke House Academy pupils

From left, Lucie Rowley, Rochelle Collingwood, Taqnisha Hope and Ellie King from Dyke House with their GCSE results. Picture by Frank Reid

An impressive 67% of pupils at the school, one of ten academies sponsored by Northern Education Trust, achieved a pass in English and maths - an improvement on last year’s results.

Among the outstanding individual successes were Jamie Brabiner getting six grade 9s, one grade 8 and a grade 7 and Toby Holdcroft's six grade 9s, two grade 8s and two grade 7s.

Adam Palmer, principal of Dyke House Academy thanked the students and staff for their efforts and commitment.

Olivia Slater and Toby Holdcroft celebrate their GCSE results at Dyke House Academy.Picture by Ian McClelland

He said: “This is very good set of results for the academy. The students have worked extremely hard to achieve at these levels, with some students having overcome difficult barriers to do so.

"These results are also testament to the energy and enthusiasm of the staff for helping our students achieve the very best from their education.”

Andrew Jordon, executive principal, added: “We are over the moon with these results, which are testimony to the vision of the Trust to enhance the life chances of the young people in our care.

"My thanks and congratulations go to all students and staff for their incredible efforts, and their parents, carers, governors and the Trust Board for their continued support."