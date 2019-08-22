'We are over the moon with these results': Delight over GCSE results for Dyke House Academy pupils
Youngsters at Dyke House Academy are celebrating achieving some of the school's best ever GCSE results.
An impressive 67% of pupils at the school, one of ten academies sponsored by Northern Education Trust, achieved a pass in English and maths - an improvement on last year’s results.
Among the outstanding individual successes were Jamie Brabiner getting six grade 9s, one grade 8 and a grade 7 and Toby Holdcroft's six grade 9s, two grade 8s and two grade 7s.
Adam Palmer, principal of Dyke House Academy thanked the students and staff for their efforts and commitment.
He said: “This is very good set of results for the academy. The students have worked extremely hard to achieve at these levels, with some students having overcome difficult barriers to do so.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
"These results are also testament to the energy and enthusiasm of the staff for helping our students achieve the very best from their education.”
Andrew Jordon, executive principal, added: “We are over the moon with these results, which are testimony to the vision of the Trust to enhance the life chances of the young people in our care.
"My thanks and congratulations go to all students and staff for their incredible efforts, and their parents, carers, governors and the Trust Board for their continued support."
Rob Tarn, chief executive of Northern Education Trust, said “These results reflect the hard work and commitment of the staff and students. The year on year improvement demonstrates the ongoing quality of education and the desire of the students to succeed."