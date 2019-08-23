Wellfield School celebrates 'outstanding' GCSE results
The hard work and commitment of students at Wellfield school has paid off as they celebrate 'outstanding' GCSE results.
After an anxious wait, students at the school, in North Road East, Wingate, collected their results on Thursday, August 22.
Once again the school has shared its delight as it sees students achieve top marks with a total of 78% of its students achieving grades 9-4 in English and Maths.
In English alone, the school saw 82% of its students gaining a grade 4 or higher and 60% achieving a grade 5 or higher.
While the maths results were equally impressive, with 83% of the students gaining grade 4 or higher and 57% achieving grade 5 or higher.
And across the curriculum, the school says there have been great performance, with its overall Progress 8 score above the national average.
Linda Rodham, headteacher at the school, said: "The governors and I would like to extend our congratulations to the Year 11 leavers of 2019 and staff at Wellfield for their hard work and commitment leading to some fantastic results."
Deputy headteacher Gary Potts was also delighted with the success.
He added: "A great set of exam results have topped off what has been another excellent year for Wellfield School.
"There have been some outstanding performances across the curriculum and our overall Progress 8 score once again is positive and above the national average."