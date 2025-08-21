GCSE results day at High Tunstall College of Science.placeholder image
What a result! Pictures of happy GCSE students at Hartlepool's High Tunstall College of Science

By Mark Payne
Published 21st Aug 2025, 11:05 BST
There were lots of smiling faces as High Tunstall College of Science students opened their GCSEs on Thursday morning.

Here are a selection of pupils who were happy with their great results. Congratulations to everyone.

Pupils Violet Hails and head girl Grace Wood were pleased with their results including multiple top grade 9s between them.

1. Top marks

Pupils Violet Hails and head girl Grace Wood were pleased with their results including multiple top grade 9s between them. Photo: Mark Payne

A group of boys open their results on Thursday morning.

2. Anxious moments

A group of boys open their results on Thursday morning. Photo: Mark Payne

High Tunstall College of Science headteacher Mark Tilling congratulates pupils Reggie Macsween and Grace Wood. They were joined by Cllr Melanie Morley (left), head of Hartlepool Borough Council's Children's Services Committee.

3. Time to celebrate

High Tunstall College of Science headteacher Mark Tilling congratulates pupils Reggie Macsween and Grace Wood. They were joined by Cllr Melanie Morley (left), head of Hartlepool Borough Council's Children's Services Committee. Photo: Mark Payne

Twins Polly and Elsie Ridden (left and right) celebrated with friend Niamh Davies.

4. Double joy

Twins Polly and Elsie Ridden (left and right) celebrated with friend Niamh Davies. Photo: Mark Payne

