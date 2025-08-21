Here are a selection of pupils who were happy with their great results. Congratulations to everyone.
1. Top marks
Pupils Violet Hails and head girl Grace Wood were pleased with their results including multiple top grade 9s between them. Photo: Mark Payne
2. Anxious moments
A group of boys open their results on Thursday morning. Photo: Mark Payne
3. Time to celebrate
High Tunstall College of Science headteacher Mark Tilling congratulates pupils Reggie Macsween and Grace Wood. They were joined by Cllr Melanie Morley (left), head of Hartlepool Borough Council's Children's Services Committee. Photo: Mark Payne
4. Double joy
Twins Polly and Elsie Ridden (left and right) celebrated with friend Niamh Davies. Photo: Mark Payne