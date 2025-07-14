Most children start primary school a little earlier than they legally have to, giving families flexibility 🏫

The new school year will begin this September, with over 550,000 children starting at a new primary school

In England, most children enter a Reception class at the age of four

But there are options available for children who have only just turned four, including part-time attendance

Legally, all children must be in education full-time between two set ages

Starting primary school is a big and sometimes daunting change, for small children and their parents alike.

The end of the current school year is now just weeks away across much of England, if the summer holidays haven’t started already. Pupils will then head back around the start of September for the brand new 2025/26 school year.

Amongst them will be more than half a million children whose parents have applied for a place at a new primary school for the upcoming year. Many of these new starters will be just four years old. But some families might feel that this is too young – and their child isn’t ready.

Although England has laws setting out the ages children must attend school, there is some flexibility for these families, especially in the very first and very last years of a child’s formal education. Here’s what you need to know, from the official guidance:

Children legally need to be in schooling by the age of five | (Image: National World/Adobe Stock)

What age do children have to start primary school?

Generally, children in England will enter Reception – another name for the very first year of primary school – the first September after they turn four. This is generally when the new school year begins.

This means that if your child turns four this month or next, or has turned four anytime since last September. They’ll be able to start going to school full-time as of about September 1 this year.

However, it is not actually compulsory for children to attend school from the age of four. They don’t legally have to start school until they are five, Government guidance says.

Once your child has turned five, they must start full-time education on December 31, March 31, or August 31 after their birthday – whichever date comes first. If their birthday is on one of these dates, then that will be their compulsory start date.

What can parents do if their child has only just turned four?

If your child has only just turned four – sometime this August, for example – you are able to wait a while before sending them off to school. Parents planning on doing still should have applied for a school place the same way and at the same time as everyone else, but need to request a delayed start.

This means your child may be able to start attending their Reception class part-time, can start part-way through the year, or can wait to start school the following year – ultimately whichever works best for them and your family.

They do need to be going to school full-time once they reach the compulsory school age. For children who are starting after they turn five, they will usually go straight into Year 1 rather than a Reception class.

What are the mandatory schooling years in England?

Children in England must be in full-time education from the age of five, until they reach the school leaving age. This covers all of the primary school years (up to Year 6), as well as the tradition to secondary school in Year 7 – when pupils are usually around the age of 11.

The earliest a pupil can legally leave secondary school is the last Friday in June, if they’re 16 or will turn 16 before the end of the summer holidays, the Government says. This means that if they are in Year 11 and have reached the age of 16 anytime during the school year, or turn 16 in July or August, they don’t have to return to school in September.

However, this doesn’t mean they don’t still have to be receiving an education, in some capacity. Legally in England, young people must be in full-time education – such as at a sixth form college, undertake an apprenticeship, or balance no more than 20 hours a week of working or volunteering with part-time education or training until they turn 18.

If you’re a parent of a soon-to-be primary school starter, check out this story to find out more about the skills schools prefer children to have before they enter Reception.