Education inspectors have praised the “impressive community spirit” at a primary school after it was rated as “outstanding” in several categories.

The two-day January visit by the Office for Standards in Education, Children's Services and Skills (Ofsted) to Wolviston Primary School, in The Green, has led to “outstanding” ratings in behaviour and attitudes, personal development and early years provision as well as “good” judgements in quality of education and leadership and management.

Inspectors particularly praised the role played by the pupil-led Wolviston Wolf Pack in designing games and playing with younger classmates to encourage friendships and teamwork.

The report, the first since the school joined the Prince Regent Street Trust, noted: “This helps pupils of all ages to mix confidently. It also contributes to the impressive community spirit throughout the school.

Pupils enjoy reading at Wolviston Primary School.

“Pupils love receiving rewards certificates from the head boy and girl. They are proud to collect wolf tokens or take home Wolfie, the school mascot.”

“Delighted” headteacher Susan Hawes said: “It is a testament to the dedication and commitment of the Wolviston Primary School community recognising that the school is very much at the ‘heart of their village’.

“It is a privilege to work alongside our small staff team, who strive tirelessly to ensure the children in our care receive a unique educational experience.

“While the report gives us much to be proud of, we remain focused on our school improvement journey and on continuing to strengthen the educational experiences that our children deserve.”

The report spotlighted curriculum improvements, saying: “Experienced staff with strong subject knowledge bring the curriculum to life.

"Pupils are enthusiastic about their learning. They enjoy connecting learning to local history. This includes studying the impact of the Second World War on nearby towns.”

Inspectors recognised the strong emphasis on personal development and wellbeing, writing: “Pupils enjoy exceptional pastoral care blended with high academic standards. Pupils achieve well. This is evident in published outcomes.

“Pupils’ personal development is at the heart of the school’s work. The school teaches pupils to look after their own mental health and that of others.”

Trust chief executive Julia Armstrong said: “Everyone at Wolviston Primary School should be so proud of all they have achieved."

The school, which has 126 pupils, was judged “outstanding” under the old grading system when it was last inspected in 2014.