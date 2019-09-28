Wow look at that - Hartlepool college cook has hair shaved off at Macmillan charity event
Brave college cook Aileen Gilbraith raised hundreds of pounds to fight cancer after having a very close shave.
Alieen, who works at Catcote Futures, which supports lifelong learners with extra needs, had all her hair shaved off in front of students and staff during a coffee afternoon for Macmillan Cancer Support's annual World’s Biggest Coffee Morning.
Catcote Futures’ Amanda Metcalf made short work of her locks with her razor.
Aileen, 59, who has worked at the college in Warren Road for five years, said: “Two people close to me have both been diagnosed with terminal cancer so I thought I would do something.
“The razor felt quite sharp. I will save money on haircuts for a while!”
Aileen has raised more than £400 so far including around £100 for Cancer Research UK with a collection at Ripon Motorboat Club which she and her husband are members of.
Her hair was also collected and will be given to cancer charities.
Aileen added: “The support here has been great. I’m fin with how I look.
“I’m not terribly fashion conscious so it doesn’t bother me. I will just wear a hat.”
Catcote Futures assistant headteacher Barry Currell said he was very proud of Aileen and together with the donations from the coffee event he hopes to raise between £600 and £800.
He said: “We raise money for Macmillan’s coffee morning every year, it is always on our calendar.
“This year Aileen said she wanted to do something a bit different and suggested getting her head shaved.
“Cancer has affected so many people and touched all our lives and Macmillan Cancer Support is close to a lot of people’s hearst here a Catcote.
“We are so proud of Aileen to do such a generous act to raise more money.”
Money raised for Macmillan Cancer Support is spent on everything from funding social care workers to help families cope, grants for precious family holidays, Macmillan’s nurses and the running of the charity’s online community forum.
For information, support or to talk to someone, call Macmillan Cancer Support free on 0808 808 0000.