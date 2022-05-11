The North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust has launched the second phase of its 100 Leaders staff improvement programme to inspire them to lead.

Staff who showed their leadership skills during the pandemic have pledged to make changes to boost the organisation.

The trust says projects will improve staff experience and patient care across the trust including at Hartlepool.

A number of the Trust's second cohort of the 100 Leaders programme at the launch event at Hardwick Hall in Sedgefield.

Chief executive Julie Gillon said: “One of the truly significant effects of the [Covid] outbreak was that we immediately found we were unearthing leaders from a whole range of roles and departments, all resolute and determined in changing working practices so our population continued to get the care and support it needed.

“We as an organisation are absolutely committed to ensuring this continues and that our workforce feels empowered to be the leaders of change.”

Trust medical director and deputy chief executive Deepak Dwarakanath told staff: “We can always improve and you have the ideas and the expertise to know how to make these improvements – for the benefit of the health of our whole population.”